The big day has arrived: after the spectacle of yesterday’s team competition, which once again crowned Norway as champion, today on the snow of Pite Havsbad, in Sweden, the individual title of the Race of Champions 2023. The reigning champion is nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb, who defeated Sebastian Vettel in the final last year. The show will start at 12 and will be visible here in live stream.



FP | By the editorial staff

