The German ex Juve footballer Emre Can told in an interview that he discovered the disease during his time in Italy

A revelation that has shaken the world of European football and which concerns a footballer who has also had the opportunity to leave his mark in Italy. It’s about Emre Cana former Juventus midfielder, who recently told that thanks to a medical examination carried out with the Turin club, he discovered he had thyroid cancer.

It is not the first case of oncological problem hitting a professional footballer. In fact, there are several players who in recent years have reported having or having had pathologies of this type.

One of the most striking of the last period, for example, was the case of Sebastien Haller. The Borussia Dortmund striker who discovered last summer, following the classic checks that take place in a club when buying a new player, discovered that he has a testicular cancer.

His ordeal appears to be now finished and recently he has also returned to wearing his club shirt for an official match.

One of his teammates, namely Emre Can, recently told his experience with the cancer.

The words of Emre Can

The midfielder’s name will not be new for many, given that in the summer of 2018 was bought by Juventus. He stayed with the Bianconeri until 2020, when he was bought by the Germans of Borussia Dortmund.

The midfielder, interviewed in recent days by Daznhas thanked heartily the Turin club, because thanks to them and to the medical team, in 2018, it has discovery that you have thyroid cancer.

He had just arrived at Juve and during the routine checks some anomaly was found.

I didn’t know what was going on. I had never heard of a thyroid gland and didn’t know there could be a tumor there.

The player immediately submitted to an operation, which luckily worked out perfectly. Since then, however, she has explained that she must take one pill every morning for the rest of his life, to compensate for the lack of thyroid hormones.

Also during the interview, Can wanted to invite people to keep an eye on their body and e.gcarry out regular checks which might even save their lives.