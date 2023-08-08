Raasepor exit | The fatal drive-out was preceded by a police encounter

One motorcyclist was killed and another injured after they fled from the police on Saturday.

On Saturday in Raasepori happened the fatal drive-out was preceded by an encounter with the police, informs the police department of Länsi-Uusimaa.

A motorcyclist veered off the road and died shortly before ten in the evening on Österbyntie. Now the police say that the accident was preceded by a situation on road 25, where four motorists had driven at a high speed against the police patrol.

The police turned after the motorcycles, and the three motorcyclists set off at high speed towards Helsinki and turned onto road 52.

“The patrol caught up with one motorcycle and stopped it. The police had lost sight of the other motorcycles shortly after turning around. A little later, the police received a report about two motorists running out on Österbyntie,” says the inspector leading the investigation Hannu Kontola in the bulletin.

Police did not see the accident himself, but found out about it after bystanders reported it to the emergency center.

According to preliminary information, the driver who ran off the road died at the scene of the accident. Another motorcyclist received injuries that required hospital treatment.

The circumstances that led to the escape are being investigated in the preliminary investigation, and there is nothing more to say about them at this stage, the police say. The incident will also be investigated by the Traffic Accident Investigation Board.