Climate, Last Generation activists met Minister Pichetto Fratin: “We are not satisfied, we have proposed a law”

The meeting between the Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratinand the three spokesmen of the association against the climate crisis Last generation. The face-to-face meeting was announced a few days ago by the minister. The association led to the government a law proposal to abolish environmentally harmful subsidies (SAD) to fossil fuel companies.

One of the representatives of the Last Generation, Alexander Bertihe explained: “During the meeting we felt heard but we have seen a minister and a government that is doing steps too small for the emergency situation”. “We are not satisfied with the speed with which the government is carrying out insufficient measures. There is an opening to carry on the dialogue in October with a member of the majority, but it has to be defined. Several group leaders have been indicated, the contact of a person who could follow us has been requested several times but the minister has not indicated a person to us. It’s an opening, but the government is moving too slowly“, continues the activist.

