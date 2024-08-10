Black Myth: Wukong occupies the first position in the global Steam top 10 despite the fact that there are ten days left until the release. Looking at the situation, it seems that the pre-launch success of the game is not due in particular to the Western public, but to the Chinese one, who is pre-ordering it en masse, like never before for any other title.

A Chinese success

To verify the situation, just observe that currently Black Myth: Wukong is outside the top 10 in the US, UK, Germany, Japan, and South Koreasome of the world’s major markets, while it occupies the first position in China and the second in Hong Kong. In Russia it is only in ninth position, while in Italy it is in seventh.

Black Myth Wukong is first in China, but not in Western countries

So it’s easy to understand why most of the sales come from China, which is the homeland of Game Science, the development studio.

If you want, this is a clear demonstration of how the Chinese market is increasingly influential in the international arenacapable as it is of decreeing the success of a game even before it comes out. Steam itself has been home to games from all over the world for years now, as well as one of the most used platforms by the Chinese public to purchase video games.

It’s hard to say at this point what impact other countries will have on Black Myth Wukong’s pre-sales. They will probably be in line with other highly anticipated games, even if There is no data yet that can clarify the situation.

For the rest, we remind you that Black Myth: Wukong will be released on August 20, 2024 on PC and PlayStation 5. The final trailer was recently released, showing the full version of the game.