Since Dragon Ball Super aired many of its characters have not changed their appearance, and one of the most recognizable are the clothes worn by the now most powerful duo in the saga, Goku Y Vegeta. However, in the manga things are about to take a special turn for the characters, bringing back an outfit that many will surely recognize.

In the current arc of the manga, a special flashback was developed, in which it was appreciated Bardock having a confrontation with the most dangerous villain on duty, Gas, all to give the heroes a better vantage point. And now that it’s over, Monaito offers them to heal and change their clothes, these being uniforms of Saiyan as seen in Z.

Here the advance that was offered to the fans:

Monaito offers to heal Goku and Vegeta before Gas arrives. But first: their clothes! Monaito gives them old school Saiyan armor, but Goku wants his old clothes back. Monaito’s surprised he does not want to dress like his dad. Even Vegeta does n’t want his jacket from him (chest armor) pic.twitter.com/SCmkeU8bW3 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) May 13, 2022

The preview of the next episode of Dragon Ball Super in manga shows that after the flashback, the fight with Gas will continue. The delivery of the armor is somewhat nostalgic, but it is the first time that Goku use one of these. Also, he is seen complaining when he puts it on, that makes Monaito how come you wouldn’t want to be like your father.

With the argument that the saga is currently working on, it is evident that fans are going to want the animated segments in some way, but for now it is not known if Toei Animation will want to continue with the story soon. Meanwhile, the movie will be released superherowhich will arrive in summer in Japan, including also in Mexico Some months later.

Via: comic book