The Venezuelan opposition announced this Monday a “broad and plural primary process” in 2023, for eelect the candidate who will contest the presidential elections one year later.

“The united struggle has as its fundamental objective to achieve political changeunderstanding that it is the only true way to stop the suffering of millions of Venezuelans,” says a statement from the Unitarian Platform, which brings together the main opposition parties.

“The presidential candidate of the democratic forces will be elected by a broad and plural primary process to be held in 2023“, added the text. “From this moment we will begin a deep consultation process with the entire country in order to build together this powerful mechanism for the choice.”

The elections for president in Venezuela are scheduled for 2024six years after the re-election of Nicolás Maduro in 2018, in a process that the opposition itself and dozens of Western countries – led by the United States and the European Union – ignored and branded as fraudulent.

This ignorance was the argument for the opposition leader Juan Guaidó to be sworn in in 2019, in his capacity as head of Parliament, as interim president with wide international recognition, although in practice power always resided in Maduro.

The electoral authority -which after a reform has opposition representation on its board, but continues controlled by chavismo– has not announced a timetable for the next elections.

“Venezuelans owe us a presidential election,” Guaidó posted on Twitter. “We are taking the steps to demand a date and conditions for a free and fair election.”

We recommend you read:

The main opposition parties already participated in the regional elections last year, without express support from Guaidó, after boycotting the 2018 presidential and 2020 parliamentary elections, denouncing a lack of conditions.

Guaidó “does not rule out” being one of the candidates in the primary process, according to a source.

Maduro, in principle, would seek a third term in 2024.

The opposition held primaries in 2012. Henrique Capriles was the winner, but later lost the presidential elections to Hugo Chávez.