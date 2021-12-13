Covid, Ricciardi anticipates the hard line of January

The pandemic hits the dossier Quirinale. Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, does not rule out that in January, after the summer holidays, a total lockdown will be necessary, even for the vaccinated, with the closure of all non-essential activities, including schools.

“There are 6 million adults and 3 million children, a significant reservoir of the virus, with numerous vulnerabilities that explain the many deaths. Delta with its infectiousness index of 6 it already worries a lot. Omicron it would reach 9. It could cause less disease, but if it were more contagious it would still worsen the situation. The first South African figures are not indicative. The clarity will come from the English surveys, but the first news is not comforting “.

As for the UK, he adds Ricciardi, “my prediction is that in January it will need another lockdown due to the combination of Delta And Omicron“, while” Italy has implemented a series of measures, from the Super Green Pass to the closure of flights, to the speeding up of the third dose, which make it possible to limit and postpone the problem, in the hope of surviving the winter without damage and arrive in spring “.

In short, for the Ministry of Health, that is Hope, supported by Democratic Party and 5 Star Movement, very strong measures will be needed in January, but, on the opposite front, the League and partly also Come on Italy they are pushing not to tighten the restrictions so as not to depress the fragile economic recovery. The clash between the two souls of the government will take place just before January 18, the day in which the votes to elect the new will begin in Parliament President of the Republic.

And the frontal contrast on the front Covid risks to remove the agreement that everyone says they want to seek. Many are eagerly awaiting the end-of-year speech by Sergio Mattarella hoping that he will read a glimpse of the possibility of revising his no to re-election. But everything suggests that the Head of state he will use unequivocal words to reiterate his no to the encore.

Only the card remains Mario Draghi which could, perhaps, make everyone agree, but only if there is an agreement for another prime minister and go ahead with the legislature until 2023 (a very distant hypothesis). Otherwise we are heading for a long battle in Parliament between opposing factions, on the one hand Silvio Berlusconi and on the other, probably, Paolo Gentiloni. A battle that could tear the country apart and weaken the government.