After its failure in 2021, Club América is moving into the market to strengthen its squad and reach the final in next season. The team led by Santiago Solari is also in the process of defining its terminations for the following semester. The exchange with Chivas de Guadalajara has taken most of the headlines, although there are some other movements that the Azulcrema directive is cooking.
This is the information on registrations, cancellations and rumors of signings of America for 2022:
The Chilean midfielder will be America’s first reinforcement for Clausura 2022. The directors of Santos Laguna and the Eagles have already reached an agreement for Diego Valdés. According to the most recent reports, the creative would already be in Mexico City finalizing the details of his relationship with the Coapa team.
In recent days it has been reported that the barter between America and Chivas has stalled. However, new variables have come out that could allow the operation to be carried out. The latest reports indicate that Santos Laguna would enter the negotiation and a talent triangulation would be carried out. In this scenario, Ferney Otero, a player for the Warriors, would arrive in Águilas, Sebastián Córdova would arrive in Chivas and Uriel Antuna would return to Torreón.
Some versions indicate that Tigres is very interested in hiring Sebastián Córdova and that they will make an offer to keep his services. If the exchange with Chivas de Guadalajara ends up in failure, the Azulcrema directive is already analyzing options to find an extreme to the right in South America and Spain.
Luis Quiñones could be an alternative for the Americanists. Recent reports indicate that the board of the UANL as a whole would offer the Colombian extreme as a bargaining chip for defender Bruno Valdez.
#Stove #football #ups #downs #rumors #signings #America #Valdés #Córdova #Quiñones
