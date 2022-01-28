“No Mickey, no!“: The outburst of the team principal Mercedes Toto Wolff against referee Michael Masi has entered the history of Formula 1. And it has entered it because in 2021 the Circus decided to publish on live television – starting from the Spanish Grand Prix – the radio communications between a member of the team and the Race Direction.

There are those who have taken advantage of it, like Mercedes and Red Bull, skilled in all fields and also in communication. For others, releasing radio teams with Masi was an avoidable addition. McLaren team principal Andreas thinks so Seidl: “The only reason these communications are controversial is their publication. Before you didn’t hear all these speeches, the big difference is all there. To be honest, I have never been a fan of publishing these communications: there are messages that shouldn’t necessarily be transmitted, but this is just my opinion. Among other things, I believe that these communications are contained, as all the teams know that it can be published live“.