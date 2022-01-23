“We say to the center-right ‘do not candidate one of you, we do not candidate one of us’: there is a need for a super partes candidacy. I believe it is possible to do so. Tomorrow I will meet Salvini”. Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party, speaks at Che Tempo che fa on the eve of the day that marks the beginning of the voting for the election of the President of the Republic. The name of Prime Minister Mario Draghi remains in the background. “Draghi is one of the hypotheses on the table. I was quite surprised to see Berlusconi’s statement yesterday, in which he said no to Draghi, president of the Republic, which Salvini confirmed today. These are topics we will talk about”, he adds.

“We will talk with the representatives of the center-right, with our allies and we will try to understand, with respect to Draghi, what the true position is, whether the statements made are final or not”, he continues.

We must avoid ‘losing’ Mario Draghi both at Colle and at Palazzo Chigi. This is the goal of “my commitment, ours as a Democratic Party. But it also applies to our allies”.