The British Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, accused Russia this Saturday of trying to establish a similar regime in Ukraine for which she would even have a specific name to be the new president: Yevhen Murayev. “The information released today sheds light on the scope of Russian activity seeking to subvert Ukraine and gives insight into how the Kremlin thinks,” Truss said in an official statement. “Russia must de-escalate and end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation and take the path of diplomacy,” he stresses.

The text provides details on Russia’s alleged plan to impose a new government, although it does not specify whether an invasion of Russian forces is necessary for this. “As the UK and our partners have repeatedly said, any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a huge strategic mistake with serious consequences,” added Truss.

Murayev, the name cited by London, is a media owner who was a deputy until a change in electoral law left his party without representation by not reaching the 5% minimum in the 2019 elections. four other Ukrainian politicians who would be linked to the Russian secret services and assures that some of them collaborated with Russian agents in the preparation of the invasion plan. Among them is Mikola Azarov, prime minister under former President Viktor Yanukovych, ousted in 2014.

Azarov then fled to Russia to establish a government in exile despite the red arrest warrant issued at Interpol by the Ukrainian government for crimes such as embezzlement and appropriation of public funds. Vladimir Sivkovich, former number two of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, sanctioned this week by the United States for collaborating with Russian secret services, is also mentioned. Likewise, Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Kluyev, former deputy prime ministers with Yanukovych, are cited.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has announced that he is going to instruct Defense Minister Ben Wallace to travel to Moscow and meet with his Russian counterpart, according to the British network ‘Sky News’. “(Johnson) is expected to tell Defense Minister Ben Wallace to accept an invitation to meet with the Russian Defense Minister in Moscow in the coming days,” the network added. The British prime minister sees the crisis around Ukraine as “the greatest test of the unity and determination of the West and the Atlantic Alliance in decades.”

Russian reaction



The Russian Foreign Ministry urged the UK to “stop provocations” and stop spreading “nonsense”, in a first reaction to the British accusations. “The misinformation spread by the UK Foreign Office is further proof that it is precisely the NATO countries, with the Anglo-Saxons at the forefront, who are dedicated to escalating tensions around Ukraine,” the Kremlin said. according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.

In this context, Russia accused NATO of increasing military activity near its borders, perceiving this as “a threat to its national security” and defended the “right to move forces within its own territory as it deems appropriate”.

US sources would have confirmed the information, originating in the British secret services, according to the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ citing two official sources. A spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, Emily J. Horne, described these types of “plots” as “very worrying”. “The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to decide their own future. We support our democratically elected partners in Ukraine,” he said.