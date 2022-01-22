“The center-right is not a majority and therefore has no right of pre-emption on the Quirinale. We have said it from the beginning. Now with Berlusconi’s withdrawal and the clash that exploded within the” With the withdrawal of Berlusconi and the clash erupted within the center-right everything is clear “everything is clear. Now we need a high agreement on the shared name and the Legislature Pact.” The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, writes it in a tweet after Silvio Berlusconi’s resignation from the candidacy for the Quirinale.