Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov on air YouTubechannel “Soloviev LIVE” assessed the possibility of deploying Russian military bases in the Latin American country.

“As for Russian military bases, this is obvious. To do this, it is enough to look into the Constitution of Venezuela, where it is directly stated that there should not and cannot be military bases on the territory, ”said the Russian ambassador.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted that we must not forget that these are sovereign countries. According to him, the Latin American countries themselves have the right to decide whose military bases they are ready to place on their territory.