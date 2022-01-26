“This Parliament can only elect a non-partisan, authoritative and institutional president. And this was our first cardinal point”. Thus Enrico Letta, at the assembly of the great Pd electors, on the vote for the election of the next President of the Republic.

“Unlike the others, we started with the four cardinal points of our compass and we are arriving with the same cardinal points. I claim this: thanks to our firmness, the center-right has come to terms with reality” says the leader of the dem.

“Because whichever president we will vote on Friday – some of us will be happy, some others less – we will have achieved the biggest goal: once the biased candidacy is over, a non-biased and authoritative name will be negotiated. And this is our victory: there will be no right-wing president“, underlines the secretary of the Democratic Party.

So the “second point: stay within the perimeter of the majority that supports the executive. On this too, on the consistency of the majority, we have shown seriousness. The agreement for the Colle must keep the whole majority together. “

Then the “third point: to link the affair of the President of the Republic with the estate of the executive. It is not an institutional ungrammatical. The legislature must go all the way – he remarks in the assembly – Not because parliamentarians have to accrue their retirement, as they say populistically, but because there are too many tasks and responsibilities that we must carry out for the good of the country in this complex historical moment. it’s difficult”.

“We have demonstrated what it means to be a modern and solid party in this match. This is confirmed by the polls of these hours. Now, however, comes the most complex step, in which each of us has an idea and we must find a synthesis. Complexity never so strong – underlines the dem leader – In the most fragmented Parliament ever overlapping two different perimeters: that of the majority and that of the center left “.

Letta highlights the common work of the whole “enlarged center-left”. “Confirmation of our alliance is an important point, not trivial “he adds.” I claim – it was not noticed enough – that all the controversies on the wide field have proved completely out of place. In this passage, up to now, there has been a positive and effective work of the entire coalition of the enlarged center-left. A positive work with Italia Viva, for example, which made it possible to stop the Casellati operation. And with the 5 Stars that allowed us to be united and stem the attempts of the center-right to break through “, says the secretary of the Democratic Party.

As for himself, “I managed this story without ever overlapping with someone else – observes Letta – Avoiding a search for unbridled protagonism – for us as a party and for myself – because I was sure it was the best way to avoid derailing”.

“It is a difficult negotiation – he points out again – because from the center right they all arrived no. But the working pattern was different: ours were public no, theirs a long string of private no’s. I hope at least one of their no turns into yes. For now, the center-right in its entirety has said no to all our hypotheses of third personalities: Mattarella, Draghi, Amato, Casini, Cartabia, Riccardi “.

And “we have to do everything to avoid losing Draghi, no matter what role it is. We have been quite alone in this attempt,” he notes.

Then the indication: “If there is no news, tomorrow we will vote blank ballot, as it should be. If, on the other hand, we get to some news before the 11 o’clock vote, then we will meet and discuss it. ”

Then with the reporters, leaving the Pd group together with the ministers Dario Franceschini, Lorenzo Guerini, Andrea Orlando and the group leaders – a point of the dem leaders after the assembly of the electors – he reiterates: “Meanwhile today there was a great victory: the right had to change lines and come to ours, the one we have been carrying out for a week “. Will there be meetings in the night? Even with Salvini? The reporters ask and Letta, spreading her arms, earns the exit of Montecitorio: “I’m going to sleep, goodnight ”.