The most popular communication service among gamers is working to get back to normal.

Discord is currently a benchmark among the gaming community, becoming a platform where millions of users communicate daily. This has led it to be the target of purchase by powerful video game companies. That is why a service outage has a huge impact, reaching more than 150 million users.

For a few hours, the service has started experiencing problems, coming to be immersed in a total fall. For about 45 minutes from the time this text was written, Discrod has reported the widespread problem to which he was being subjected, while looking for a solution.

The company has made available to users the link to the Web where can we do a service status tracking, sharing it through your social networks. As Discord shows us, the system has been experiencing issues until a few minutes ago, at which point there would be started to regain function.

Its most recent update has already warned that the error levels would have dropped and at this time they would be extending the login frequency limit to allow users to reconnect. In this way, the problems should disappear with a new login on the platform.

