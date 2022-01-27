“Professor, how are you? …”. On the cell phone the voice of prof. Sabino Cassese arrives clear and loud: “Well, well, we’ll see …”, he replies to Adnkronos, with the ironic tone of someone who knows perfectly well that this is not a call for a ‘de jure condendo’ interview or scenarios constitutional. This time it is the hypothesis of candidacy to the Quirinale after the news of an alleged meeting with Matteo Salvini, denied by the League but ” overconfirmed ” by the director of Il Foglio Claudio Cerasa.

Cassese, kind but under the urgency of various commitments, interviews and appointments, thus answers the question of how he experiences the highlight of the day in which his name is indicated as a possible President of the Republic: “As the English say … as usual “. Without worries, in short, even if a laugh in the background makes it clear that he knows very well that this understatement can be a thread out of context. Moments lived as usual, then, but maybe not.

On the other hand, the fourth vote of Parliament in joint session is looming, the talks between parties are frenetic and he too has a seething agenda. The fact is that he would like to postpone the rest of the phone call to a next moment of greater calm, should it ever arrive … But would he be honored, indeed, happy if this push towards him were to materialize? The answer is halfway through, in the ford between honor and happiness: “Sure! … Eh, I don’t know, I don’t know … But let’s talk later …”. (by Cristiano Fantauzzi)