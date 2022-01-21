This Thursday afternoon the fans of River Plate massively received Juan Fernando Quintero in Buenos Aires and showed all their love to the Colombian player who returns to wear the shirt of the crossed band.

Local media recorded the arrival of the Antioquian flyer at the Ezeiza International Airport. Hours before, several fans lined up at the exit to celebrate the return of the so-called ‘Hero of Madrid’.

Homecoming

When leaving the airport gate, all the attendees went crazy. Flashes, shouts, celebrations, songs, everything.

“Very happy. The truth is that I am grateful, happy. Let’s hope to have a good season, I can’t wait to be with my new teammates,” Quintero told TyC Sports.

On his return from China, he said, “Everything was genuine. On both sides (with Marcelo Gallardo) we wanted to get back together and I am very grateful for that interest. For my part, I want to do everything that is best for the team, this is my home. We already know what River represents”.

Regarding the subject of his knee, he pointed out: “I’m very well with my knee.” Let’s remember that the 29-year-old midfielder was injured in the friendly of the Colombian National Team against Honduras and he is already advancing his recovery.

He is expected to present medical exams this Friday and sign his contract.

FOOTBALL REDACTION