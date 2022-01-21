American fifth-generation fighter F-35 Lightning II “continues to make history” and “scares Russia” tells 19FortyFive, commenting on the first successful landing of a US Marine Corps (MCC) short takeoff/vertical landing aircraft variant on the USS Tripoli.

According to the American edition, in this way the F-35 Lightning II demonstrated that it would be universal “in the event of a conflict with Russia or China.”

19FortyFive writes that the use of fifth-generation fighters on landing ships will strengthen the capabilities of the US Navy. “The advantage of having several ships, regardless of their type, from which aircraft can take off, confuses the enemy and makes it difficult for him to calculate,” the publication says.

In January, Defense News acknowledged that Lockheed Martin’s fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter, as a possible candidate to replace the German Tornado aircraft, could threaten the joint program of France, Germany and Spain to create a new generation European fighter called the Future Combat Air System ( FCAS).