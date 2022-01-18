The Colombia selection is waiting for the health of Juan Fernando Quintero, who was injured in the game against Honduras on Sunday. While the midfielder makes his recovery, he celebrates his 29th birthday this Tuesday.

Juan Fernando Quintero recovers in Medellin, waiting to travel to Argentina to join River Plate.

The best moments of the crash

Quintero is one of the most talented players Colombia has at the moment. A midfielder with a great punch and precise passes, and who has already accumulated an extensive career. As a child he already shone in the traditional Pony Soccer tournament.

The Colombian midfielder, in Ponyfútbol 2002-2003.

His professional stage began in Envigado, in 2009. He was there until 2011, showing that he was a crac for Colombian football.

In 2012 he arrived at Atlético Nacional, where he confirmed with his game that he was a true baseball genius. There he was champion.

He went to Europe

Quintero in his time at Porto.

Very quickly Quintero went to international football, directly to Pescara in Italy, to move to Porto in Portugal in 2013, the club that catapulted him in Europe.

His career continued in France, at Rennes. Then, urgent to recover his level and approach the National Team again, he turned around the Colombian league to play in Medellín, where he showed that his talent was valid.

Juan Fernando Quintero, Medellin midfielder. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

His level was so good that from the DIM he went to River Plate, where he was between 2017 and 2020. There he became an idol, for his goals and his magical passes.

Among the best moments he experienced in that stage in River, is his great goal in the Copa Libertadores against Boca, in the final played in Madrid in 2018. A goal that no River fan will forget.

He had a stint in Chinese football, at Shenzhen, but it was brief, because he is already back at River, a club he will join in the coming days.

His career in the National Team

Juan Fernando Quintero and James Rodríguez-

In the Colombian National Team Quintero has also had a magical story. Figure of the youth team and then of the absolute team.

He played the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2018 Russia World Cup. Among his most important goals is the one he scored against Japan in Russia.

Last Sunday he scored again, in the friendly against Honduras, but he had a concussion from which he hopes to recover soon to be in the qualifying matches.

