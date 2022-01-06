A second wind, a new breath or a sporting impulse to be close to the Colombian National Team. That must be what they are looking for Juan Fernando Quintero and Edwin Cardona, who will change teams to seek validity, competitiveness and level to be, once again, at the head of Reinaldo Rueda at the top of the tie for the World Cup in Qatar.

(It may interest you: James and Al Rayyan, very close to relegation)

There is no doubt about his talent. They are one of those players who, each in their own style and with their tricks, can paint goal passes, score mid-range goals, create, generate, unlock and give attackers options, and Colombia does need all of that. He has been 4 games in a row without a goal, and this week he will have his call up for the friendly against Honduras on January 16, probably with local players, but thinking about Peru and Argentina, his next obstacles to Qatar.

Sometimes there is one or sometimes the other, almost never both, but Quintero and Cardona will always be options, especially when James Rodríguez’s situation is so unstable. If James is looking to raise his bar on a low-level team like Al Rayyan, Rueda will need players with those creative characteristics, like Quintero and Cardona.

(Also read: Lukaku receives forgiveness from Chelsea and returns to the team)

Luxury options

Juan Fernando Quintero returned to the National Team after almost three years. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Quintero decided to leave China, leave Shenzhen, where he was in 2021 and where he could not transcend, in a league that does not transcend these sides. He decides to return to River Plate, where he is a beloved son. Quintero began his trip from China to Argentina yesterday, with a stopover in Colombia, and they await him on January 10 in the ranks of River, where he always grows, where he expresses everything he knows: his goals and his pasagoles.

And on the other side is Cardona, with an unstable season at Boca Juniors in 2021. He would give way to Racing de Avellaneda. There, if the business closes (there is also talk of his supposed interest in coming to Nacional), Cardona is expected to consolidate his game quickly. Maybe continue in Argentina, but far from the xeneize world, it will help Cardona to be back on the national team route.

Quintero has been in five qualifying games for Qatar, all in 2021. Despite his twists and turns, since he could not play the America’s Cup because he was in China, he is always a great option, especially when James is not there. He played the matches against Bolivia, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Ecuador.

(Also read: Novak Djokovic, visa free: you will have to leave Australia immediately)

Cardona played the Copa América in Brazil, when neither James nor Quintero were there; scored a goal against Ecuador, in a 1-0 victory. He also played a match in the tie, against Argentina (2-2). But his time in the National Team is always intermittent. Well, this turn in their careers may be the best decision to fight hand in hand for a position, after all the World Cup is just around the corner and nobody wants to miss it.

Edwin Cardona missed the shot and Argentina qualified for the final of the Copa América. Photo: EFE / Joedson Alves

Other alternatives

If it’s not James, if it’s not Quintero, if it’s not Cardona, then who? Options like that are not readily available. However, at critical moments Rueda has sought alternatives in the local environment.

At the time he called Andrés Andrade, from Nacional, or Chicho Arango, from Los Angeles from the MLS. Or he searched with more band men.

Now, for the friendly with Honduras, it is speculated that he may call Mackalister Silva, of Millonarios or other local players in the position. They are options to see and approach, although those of weight, those of experience are Quintero and Cardona, and they seem determined to return to the fight.

PABLO ROMERO

editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news

-Carlos ‘Piscis’ Restrepo joins Nacional’s coaching staff

-Maximum manager of Millonarios responds to criticism for lack of reinforcements

-Serpa defends itself against criticism in networks: ‘They are wineries of entrepreneurs’