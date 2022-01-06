To celebrate 50 years of the Walt Disney World amusement park resort, in Florida (USA), the American fast food chain McDonald’s has just launched the Happy Lunch in Brazil with a choice of 50 dolls of classic Disney characters, including Star Wars (Star Wars).
The collection will be available for a limited time. All characters come in one of four colorful bases, each with themed backgrounds depicting a day or night setting from one of Walt Disney World’s four parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.
The complete list of character toys includes:
Mickey Mouse
Sole
Timothy Mouse
Abu
Genius
Bambi
teco
R2-D2
Minnie Mouse
sebastian
Bruni
Tinker Bell
bo peep
Cheshire Cat
Miguel
Joe Gardner
Daisy
Goofy
piglet
Lumiere
Fro Zone
dory
Dante
BB-8
Pluto
Lady
Tramp (tramp)
jaq
Rocket
Edna Mode
talking cricket
Simba
Usrinho Pooh
Cogsworth
Gus
hey hey
mad Hatter
Stitch
woody
groot
olaf
Whoa
Pinocchio
Donald Duck
Dumbo
Pumbaa
Thumper
Tico
Nemo
helm
