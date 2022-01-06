To celebrate 50 years of the Walt Disney World amusement park resort, in Florida (USA), the American fast food chain McDonald’s has just launched the Happy Lunch in Brazil with a choice of 50 dolls of classic Disney characters, including Star Wars (Star Wars).

The collection will be available for a limited time. All characters come in one of four colorful bases, each with themed backgrounds depicting a day or night setting from one of Walt Disney World’s four parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

The complete list of character toys includes:

Mickey Mouse

Sole

Timothy Mouse

Abu

Genius

Bambi

teco

R2-D2

Minnie Mouse

sebastian

Bruni

Tinker Bell

bo peep

Cheshire Cat

Miguel

Joe Gardner

Daisy

Goofy

piglet

Lumiere

Fro Zone

dory

Dante

BB-8

Pluto

Lady

Tramp (tramp)

jaq

Rocket

Edna Mode

talking cricket

Simba

Usrinho Pooh

Cogsworth

Gus

hey hey

mad Hatter

Stitch

woody

groot

olaf

Whoa

Pinocchio

Donald Duck

Dumbo

Pumbaa

Thumper

Tico

Nemo

helm

