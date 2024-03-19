What seemed like a fun afternoon on vacation in Tulum, Quintana Roo, turned into an event of terror, when a group of tourists who were out on a catamaran sank.

The event was recorded on video, and shows how a group of tourists who were traveling on a boat in the area, sank little by little, until they were lost in the blue waters of the sea.

According to local reports, the boat had at least 10 people on board when the incident occurred on Sunday, March 17, around 3:00 p.m. Fortunately, authorities reported that there were no lives to mourn.

Official confirmation from Civil Protection

The Quintana Roo State Civil Protection Coordination confirmed the incident that occurred over the weekend. According to this entity, the Emergency services responded quickly to the call for help. carried out through the emergency number 911, managing to rescue all the occupants of the boat, who were unharmed.

The rescue of the tourists was possible thanks to the prompt response of the emergency services, which mobilized quickly to address the situation in the Bacalar Lagoon.

The sudden sinking of the boat plunged the tourists into a state of uncertainty and anguish as they struggled to stay afloat in the waters of the lagoon.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact causes of the sinking of the boat in the Bacalar Lagoon; However, it is presumed that overcrowding could have been the cause of the damage.

It is hoped that the results of this investigation will shed light on what happened and help prevent similar incidents in the future, since Quintana Roo is presumed to be one of the favorite tourist places for Mexicans and foreigners.