Gavrilyuk: the average daily number of bombs dropped by the Russian Federation on Ukraine has increased 16 times

The average daily number of bombs that the Russian Armed Forces drop on the territory of Ukraine increased 16 times in 2024 compared to last year. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic Ivan Gavrilyuk, reports the Strana publication in Telegram-channel.

77 days have passed since the beginning of the new year, and during this time, according to Gavrilyuk, over 3.5 thousand air bombs were dropped. Thus, the daily average is 45 bombs per day.

Earlier, retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk named the features of Russian aerial bombs that terrify the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). “We began to very widely use vacuum bombs, thermobaric bombs, which have a strong shock wave and cause critical losses,” explained the military man.