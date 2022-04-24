Nuevo León.- As a result of the fact that many journalistic notes included the event center “Fifth Venice” as the place where Debanhi Susana Escobar went to a party with her friends, the establishment itself assured that there were no events on the weekend that the disappearance occurred.

Through a statement via social networks, the event center itself, Quinta Venecia, separated itself from being the center where Debanhi went during the night of April 8 and early morning of Saturday, April 9, because no events were organized during that weekend. of week.

“Quinta Venecia had no events the weekend of Thursday, April 7 to Sunday, April 10, we distance ourselves from the misinformation in the media”mentions the establishment.

Likewise, it adds that there is convincing evidence by which it is attested that on those days no parties were held, for which they have indicated that “we do not know the reason why some media have brought up the name of Venice in their information”.

The establishment disassociated itself from the case

It should be noted that Quinta Venecia has been identified as the place where the young Debanhi attended a party with her friends on April 8.

This place is located between Vía de Numancia and Vía de Montijo streets, in the Nueva Castilla neighborhood, in the same block where the young woman was found days later.

According to the versions, Debanhi would have left the aforementioned place and would have been abandoned by the taxi on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway, where the last photograph of the young woman was taken, which went viral on social networks.

After being abandoned, the young woman would have gone to the Alcosa transport company, and that, according to the statements of Mario Escobar, the young woman’s father. She would have entered, but she never came out.

Route that Debanhí would have followed before his disappearance

Read more: Debanhi case: “They are lying to us, my daughter was murdered, they killed her”

Despite the fact that investigations were carried out at the transport company as well as at the Hotel Nueva Castilla on several occasions, it was not until the night of Thursday, April 21, 13 days after the disappearance, that Debani was found dead inside a a cistern from Nueva Castilla.