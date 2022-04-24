A study published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE in March 2022 revealed that four symptoms may indicate cancer.

Some experts suggest that extreme tiredness and coughing are signs of cancer.

According to the study, there are many physical sensations that are often nonspecific, not easily understood and often, they are not initially recognized as evidence of lung cancer by the affected person.

The researchers cautioned that this often leads to a delayed diagnosis.

The researchers retrospectively analyzed the accounts of 61 people diagnosed with lung cancer in Denmark, England and Sweden.

The results revealed that the cancer may not bother patients at first, however, some patients said that they felt certain symptoms in the early stages of the disease, which included feeling tired and coughing, in addition to shortness of breath and pain.

Oncologist Ivan Karasev advised eating nuts, rosehips and herring, which help prevent the development of malignant tumors in the body.