06/24/2023 – 21:52

This Saturday, 24, Caixa Econômica Federal raffled the dozens of Quina de São João (contest 6,172), whose prize is estimated at R$ 216,787,644.54. The selected numbers were: 12 – 13 – 45 – 47 – 70.

Eight bets nailed the five tens, and will receive BRL 27,098,455.57. The winners are from the city of Jaú (São Paulo), Itabuna (Bahia), Anápolis (Goiás), São Mateus do Maranhão (Maranhão), Belo Horizonte (Minas Gerais), Itaobim (Minas Gerais), Campo Grande (Mato Grosso do Sul ) and Guaratuba (Paraná).

The winner from São Paulo was the only one of the eight winning bets that won the prize from choosing five numbers on the wheel – the others chose from six numbers upwards. Five bets were placed in the sweepstakes scheme and three games were played in single mode.

Another 2,567 bets hit four tens (they will win BRL 7,431.19 in prize money); 194,275 matched three (BRL 93.51 prize) and 4,960,265 matched two numbers (BRL 3.66). Like the Mega da Virada, the values ​​are not accumulated and are divided between bettors who match four, three, and so on.

The next Quina contest is scheduled for next Monday, the 26th, with a prize worth R$800,000.























