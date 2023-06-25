Are you going on vacation this summer? This information will be very useful in case you are planning to buy a travel package online to prevent and avoid fraud.

Edmundo Daniel Silva Cruz, second agent of the Cyber ​​Police, informed the media that During the holiday season, fraud reports increase by users who purchased a travel package online.

Likewise, he explained that people go to the Cyber ​​Police when they have already made a bank transfer and do not receive any confirmation email about the paid trip.

“Criminals offer packages below the commercial price and use photographs of tourist sites and luxury hotels to attract the attention of the victims,” ​​the agent explained in an interview with The Sun of Mexico.

According to the police, at the time of making the purchasevictims fill out forms with sensitive information, such as personal and bank details, to later make the payment to these supposed travel agencies. However, they disappear and block the victims, explained the police officer.

“Users buy on fake pages that look like real ones. When making a purchase, these pages can steal your personal information and make the user lose their money,” added Silva Cruz.

In Mexico, after the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a growth in cybercrimes that went from just 300.3 million in 2019 to 120 billion attempts in 2021, a growth of almost 400 timeswhich made the country the most attacked in Latin America.

In the first six months of 2022 alone, Mexico suffered 85 billion attempted cyberattackswhich represent more than half of the 120 billion electronic threats registered during all of last year, according to data from the Mexican cybersecurity firm Silikn.

The company reported that the 85 billion technological threats in the first half of 2022 represent an increase of 41.9 percent compared to the 60 billion attempts in the same period of 2021.

A type of deception in cyberfrauds are internet pages and social networks that claim to be companies and, after receiving a payment from the user, disappear. Only in Mexico City, reports of this type of fraud skyrocketed 217% between 2021 and 2022, according to the Citizen Council.

Illegal access to bank card details, whether credit or debit, is another form of cyber scam that has also grown in the country and is known as carding. According to data from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), in 2020 (the latest data available), 16,306 complaints were registered for this type of crime.