In front of more than 2,000 fans, FC Bayern Munich worked on its form for the second half of the season at its first public session of the new year. As was the case at the start of training, coach Vincent Kompany had to do without full-back Sacha Boey (ligament injury in his left ankle). Defensive player Hiroki Ito (broken metatarsal) and midfielder João Palhinha (torn muscle bundle) continued to work individually. Kompany made captain Manuel Neuer, Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and their colleagues sweat for about 100 minutes in the beautiful winter weather. Afterwards, the professionals from the German football record champions signed autographs and posed for selfies.

The league leaders from Munich enter the decisive half of the season with a four point lead over double winners Bayer Leverkusen. “The championship trophy has to go back to Munich. That is our clearly stated sporting goal,” demanded Thomas Müller in his newsletter and remarked: “And then there would be the Champions League final at home… you already know where the journey should go.” The final takes place in the premier class on May 31st in Munich.

The Munich team will play their only test match on Monday against former Austrian series champions Red Bull Salzburg. Kompany’s team continues in the Bundesliga on January 11th (6:30 p.m.) at Borussia Mönchengladbach.