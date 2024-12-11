Ferran Torres: The shark was taken

Fourth goal in three consecutive games. Fifth of the season. And two of them in Europe. Just a month ago Ferran Torres passed through one of his worst moments. The biceps femoral had broken, it had been injured for a month and a half. And the Dana had swept her Valencia. Toca, he even asked Flick permission to absent from the derby against Espanyol that Barça played in Montjuïc. He received the medical discharge and entered the list of summoned to play against Las Palmas. He worked because he knew that his teammates were one and even two steps ahead. “He even trained when the games ended at home at dawn,” he recalls his surroundings, which explains that the Valencian, at least he has, more grows.

I have left to help. I just had to take advantage of the spaces

This course with Flick, Ferran Torres is also getting to bring his great connection with Lamine Yamal. Inside and outside the field. Yesterday Lamine Yamal took the award for the best footballer of the game. For generating spaces. To create. And for giving the Valencian the opportunity to score two goals. In the first, the 17 -year -old end enabled Koundé, who focused the ball. Ferran saw Fermín and turned away. But he was attentive in the small area to refer the rejection of the Borussia goalkeeper.

In the second the connection was even more evident. The Valencian defined with a cross shot a counterattack executed at the rhythm of vertigo. First for his friend Pedri. Then for his other friend Lamine Yamal. It marked the final 2-3. “I have left to help. He just had to take advantage of the spaces, ”acknowledged the Valencian, who knows that he still has a way to go to be undisputed holder. He is aware that he has the unstoppable Lewandowski that already adds 23 goals among all competitions.

But the Polish yesterday was quite missing. And the shark, which entered in the 71st minute, is growing being Flick’s favorite revulsion. From that position he marked against Mallorca, against Betis and yesterday he was crowned with his first double of the course. “It is a match to recover sensations, for victory, union, how we celebrate goals. We dedicated the goals to the Barcelona fans who have moved, ”said Ferran who celebrated him stroking his left foot of Lamine Yamal. “I get natural. It was very important to win after what happened in Seville. And with Ferran we understand each other very well. He saw Betis, ”said Lamine Yamal, relaxed and happy. Prioritizing their peers. “It was very important to win. In Seville we did not know how to react or resist. Here yes, ”he analyzed.

“We can be very happy with what we have done. With the quality of the team. The first part has been wonderful. Then we have known to contrast them, ”said the proud Hansi Flick. The German refused to talk about suffering. “That is not the word. The rival has played very well, they are players who print a very high rhythm. It is difficult to defend them, ”analyzed the German coach, who stayed with the possession of the ball in the first half and with the effect caused by his revulsions. Among them, Ferran Torres. “Both he and Fermín contributes a lot to the direct game. The whole team believes in itself and shows, ”he said.

Then Flick distributed another dose of calm. He confirmed that Raphinha, who retired in the 70th minute touching the twin as if he had discomfort, is not injured. “I was tired,” said Flick of the Brazilian who, for the moment, is irreplaceable. In Dortmund he marked 0-1 and celebrated kissing the shirt shield. It is his 17th goal of the season, the sixth in this Champions Edition. Last year he only scored ten goals.