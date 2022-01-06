YE Madrid Friday, 7 January 2022, 00:32



Three out of every ten cars sold in the European Union are already hybrids, according to the latest studies published to date by the

European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA). The data offered by this entity, which groups 16 of the largest engine manufacturers in the European Union, confirm the upward trend in alternative propulsion technologies, among which the plug-in hybrids (PHEV) stand out. Faced with this booming technology, questions arise, and

an expert answers the most common.

What is the electrical autonomy of the PHEVs?

Rita Steves de Matos is an administrative assistant who is considering acquiring a plug-in hybrid. His country, Portugal, has chosen to give tax incentives to his purchase, but first Steves da Matos wants to know what his electric autonomy is.

Cesar Mendez, Head of Hybrid R&D at Seat, is clear: “The advantage of the PHEVs is that they do not depend on the combustion engine to have the battery charged,” he explains. “We have a charging socket that allows us to ensure that every morning when we take the vehicle we will have 100% battery”, he adds. For example, the Tarraco e-Hybrid has an electric range of 49 kilometers. “You will be able to travel most of the journeys you do daily in 100% electric mode,” Méndez clarifies.

Are hybrids suitable for long journeys? It is the question of

Aleksandra rekas, account manager in Poland, a country where interest in plug-in hybrids has recently been activated, with an increase of 124.1% in sales in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same stage of the previous year. «Absolutely», replies Méndez, «thanks to an efficient combination of both engines, combustion and electric, medium and long distance routes can be covered without problems». In the case of the Tarraco e-Hybrid, the total autonomy is 730 kilometers.

How long does it take to load? From Spain,

Alberto Gonzalez you want to make sure recharging the battery won’t take a long time. Spain is another of the markets where PHEV sales have increased the most: in the third quarter of 2021, 87.5% more units were sold than in the same period of 2020, according to the ACEA. “It all depends on the cable and the maximum charging current,” says Méndez. A good option is to have a Wallbox at home. “Thus, with the most optimal conditions, you can have your vehicle charged in just three and a half hours.”

How does energy recovery work? It is the question of

Patrick Röschl, an Austrian photographer and communicator who for his work must drive about 20 kilometers round trip each day. “In two ways,” explains Méndez. On the one hand, “when the acceleration pedal is released, the engine starts to function as a generator that takes advantage of the vehicle’s inertia.” On the other hand, “when you press the brake pedal, during the first section the engine acts as a generator and takes advantage of its braking effect; it’s regenerative braking. ‘ Röschl requires a lot of space to transport his work and leisure equipment: cycling, skiing and windsurfing, which is why he took an interest in the Tarraco e-Hybrid with up to 1,500 liters of luggage compartment capacity.

How do hybrids behave at low temperatures?

Jonathan Björkvik He is the head of human resources for a sports company in Sweden. In this Nordic country, sales of plug-in hybrids increased by 48% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. However, Björkvik is concerned about how these cars can respond in cold Swedish winters, with temperatures well below 0 ° C. “There is no problem,” Méndez responds. “As long as the components of the high-voltage system are below -10ºC, the combustion engine will work and, once you have circulated and exceeded that temperature, the electric motor will begin to operate,” he concludes.