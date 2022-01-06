A. NOGUEROL The Boat of Avila Friday, 7 January 2022, 00:32



Taxi associations consider that this sector

it can be an interesting opportunity for those who are unemployed, and encouraged to learn the trade. These organizations estimate that more than 5,000 autonomous taxi drivers are needed to meet the needs of the sector after the pandemic, placing the cities of Valencia, Madrid and Barcelona as important tourist enclaves in which the demand for taxi drivers is expected to grow.

The president of the Madrid Auto Taxi Association, Alberto Miñambres, assures

Freelancers and Entrepreneurs that people who decide to start in the taxi world do so because “they know they will have a job for life.” Ensures that in Spain

there are 75,693 taxi licenses, of which 90% belong to self-employed workers. And Miñambres believes that, at this time and after the pandemic “the sector can become an opportunity and a professional outlet for many workers who cannot find a job or who have been expelled from the labor market, since it needs 5,000 more professionals. In addition “to the growing demand after the recovery, is added the problem of generational change in the taxi sector.”

The age of most of these self-employed workers is estimated to be over 45 years old.

Whoever feels the taxi call, however, must meet a series of requirements, since as a public service it is mandatory to obtain a license, and it is also necessary to be autonomous and be registered in

Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA).

Obviously, you also need a driving license, specifically the B1 license, and pass a specific mechanical test.

It can be prepared in a driving school, through an association of taxi drivers or on your own. The approximate price of the exam is 100 euros. However, in communities such as Madrid, only one year of the B1 permit is required to be able to carry out the activity.

In addition to having a valid driving license, municipalities normally

they demand to pass an exam with questions about the city. The exam is multiple choice and the average price is 19 euros.

The future taxi driver must prove that he has no legal record for sexual abuse or crimes against children.

In communities such as Madrid or Barcelona, ​​this requirement has been eliminated, but it is also possible that they request the title of graduate of Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO).

Taxi drivers must pass a health and psychotechnical examination where it is validated that they do not have any contagious or degenerative disease that could harm road safety and that of their passengers.

As for the license, although in cities like Madrid its price can exceed 100,000 euros, the average in Spain is usually around 25,000 euros.

In the case of Madrid, whoever wishes to transmit the taxi license must not have

no debt derived from infractions imposed by the norm that regulates the public service of transport in passenger cars. The same person may not be the holder of a number greater than three licenses if they have been acquired on a date after August 4, 2005, and

those who have made a transmission of taxi licensesIf they wish to purchase another later, they will not be able to do so until 2 years have passed.

As for the buyer, You must have your domicile in the Community of Madrid, be a natural person, and be Spanish or from a country that belongs to the European Union area. Citizens of other countries with which Spain has signed some type of treaty will also be admitted. Other conditions are:

have at least one driver for the performance of the profession of taxi driver; civil liability insurance for an amount of at least 50 million euros; have authorization to perform interurban discretionary public transport in tourist cars and have a vehicle subject to the license that complies with the technical and legal requirements necessary to perform the service.