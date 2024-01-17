The launch of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown it made me really happy Jordan MechnerL'author original of the series, which sees in Ubisoft's game a new beginning for the same: “I started playing in early access with the Deluxe Edition 48 hours ago and I'm already completely hooked and immersed in the game. I've been waiting for this adventure for various reasons:
– This is the long-awaited new beginning for a series that I have held in my heart for at least forty years. (It all started in 1985, with me filming my then-15-year-old brother running and jumping in pajamas in the parking lot of our high school.)
– Prince of Persia The Lost Crown was made by a fantastic and talented team of friends and colleagues from Montpellier, France, the city where I live. I've worked with many of them on previous Princes of Persia and know their passion and dedication to the series.”
A long story
Mechner later confessed that he was afraid of the game when he read some articles that described it as deep and challenging, but as he played he discovered that he had no major problems and that he deeply loved the game. So he defined all the positive reviews received by Prince of Persia The Lost Crown as well-founded.
Finally, Mechner confirmed that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is not the Prince of Persia cancelled which he talked about in his book Replay, which was also in development at Ubisoft Montpellier studios: “The Lost Crown rose from its ashes, like a Persian phoenix.”
#Prince #Persia #Lost #Crown #Jordan #Mechner #happy #beginning #series #created
Leave a Reply