The launch of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown it made me really happy Jordan MechnerL'author original of the series, which sees in Ubisoft's game a new beginning for the same: “I started playing in early access with the Deluxe Edition 48 hours ago and I'm already completely hooked and immersed in the game. I've been waiting for this adventure for various reasons:

– This is the long-awaited new beginning for a series that I have held in my heart for at least forty years. (It all started in 1985, with me filming my then-15-year-old brother running and jumping in pajamas in the parking lot of our high school.)

– Prince of Persia The Lost Crown was made by a fantastic and talented team of friends and colleagues from Montpellier, France, the city where I live. I've worked with many of them on previous Princes of Persia and know their passion and dedication to the series.”