Queries | Are you moving in the summer? Answer HS’s survey

Transformation is often the beginning of something new, but also a source of endless stress that many people dread. Hiring a moving company can make it easier, but people still end up moving in special ways if the budget is not flexible.

Sometimes you hear stories about moving by public transport or even moving short distances on foot. Some people’s moves last an hour, some a year.

According to Statistics Finland, a total of more than 870,000 people moved within and between municipalities in Finland last year.

Have you looked for a moving partner on Tinder or taken the bed to your new apartment by bus? Tell us about your upcoming job and remember your sweatiest moving moments.