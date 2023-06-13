The pandemic paralyzed life as it was across the planet in March 2020. Mobility, productive activity, social relationships, everything came to a sudden halt. Even the care of all those ailments that were not covid-19 were slowed down and postponed to contain the greatest health emergency that humanity had known in the 21st century. And while a historic milestone was achieved with the development of a vaccine in a record time of one year, the field of immunology also suffered a major setback: routine immunization programs were disrupted, causing vaccination rates to drop to global level for diseases such as diphtheria, rubella or measles, for two consecutive years. But in 2022 the path of growth was recovered again, according to preliminary data that the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), which supports developing countries, presents its donors at the Global Vaccine Impact Conference starting this Tuesday in Madrid, in a meeting closed to the media.

“Preliminary data indicates that countries are recovering routine immunization,” celebrate the authors of the report Increasing the immunization of a generation. For example, they highlight, the coverage of the third dose of DTP (against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) has increased three percentage points in one year, after a reduction of 5%. “In 2021, the countries Gavi works with administered more vaccines than ever before in history, with approximately three times as many doses as in 2020, and five times as many as in 2010,” the report states. But this data includes the doses against covid-19 and, “despite efforts, millions of children have been left unimmunized” with routine vaccines. The plan is, they say, that in 2023 the levels of routine immunization prior to the pandemic will be recovered.

The disruption in immunization programs in the countries that Gavi supports “caused an average reduction of five percentage points in vaccination coverage in 2020 and 2021,” indicates the organization, made up of countries, UN agencies, the sector private and philanthropists, to provide low-income countries with doses at affordable prices and support their administration for 19 preventable ailments. “The introduction of new vaccines such as the human papilloma virus was also delayed and the number of zero-dose children increased,” the authors analyze. In 2021, the number of children without any type of immunization increased and reached 18.2 million. In 2020 there were 16.5 million and in 2019 13.3, According to the latest Unicef ​​reportlast April.

The stoppage of routine vaccination programs has caused, in addition to the increased risk of getting sick and dying from preventable illnesses and the number of zero-dose children, a resurgence of illnesses in countries where no cases had been reported for years, such as cholera in Syria or yellow fever in Kenya. “Vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks have continued to rise. In 2022, Gavi supported 40 rapid response immunization campaigns to them, 75% more than in 2021. And the upward trend continues in 2023”, warns the organization. Mainly because of measles and cholera. Outbreaks of the latter are increasingly prevalent due to climate change, the Alliance experts reason. As for measles, the cause is “the drop in immunization coverage, which has gone from 81% in 2019 to 77% in 2021,” they state.

Regarding the progress in the objectives for the period 2021-2025 that Gavi presents to the donors who endowed him with 8,000 million euros in 2020, the organization says that “they are in progress to be achieved.” Thus, in the first two years of five, he has distributed 1.5 billion vaccines out of the 3.2 billion projected, to immunize 130 million children out of the 300 million he plans to reach. With this, his analysis assures, he has prevented 2.4 million future deaths of the seven million that, he affirms, he will save with his work.

Other achievements highlighted by the document is that the countries it supports are devoting “more than ever before” their own resources to immunization programs, covering 40% of the costs of vaccines. In addition, the price of doses against pneumococcal disease in children has dropped by 50% since 2010, which allows increasing the number of purchases to prevent the disease that kills the most children under five years of age on the planet: pneumonia. Some 700,000 die from it every year, 2,000 a day, especially in poor countries.

Lessons from covid-19

As soon as the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, the international community organized to “ensure equity in treatments and vaccines” against covid-19. Such was the purpose of the Covax mechanism, which Gavi itself pilots together with other partners. Despite criticism of its poor success in this goal, when the richest nations monopolized the available and future doses of the vaccines that were developed, the Vaccine Alliance makes a positive balance as 92 low-income countries received from it new entity vaccines to immunize 642 million people. Together with the vaccines purchased directly by those countries, 55% coverage for this disease has been achieved in them.

However, “numerous analyzes and evaluations provide us with important lessons for Gavi and Covax to plan for future pandemics and ensure faster and more equitable access to vaccines in low-income countries,” they clarify. “The challenge now is to go from an emergency vaccination program to a routine one with the covid-19 vaccine,” Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, has advanced in a virtual press conference with the press. One of those challenges is to ensure that medicines are also produced in the global south, so as not to rely solely on manufacturing capacity in the north. “We have seen an expansion of vaccine manufacturers, also in Africa, but efforts must be redoubled,” he added.

“Covid-19 has proven beyond any doubt the value of immunization,” Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a written statement. A recent Unicef ​​report revealed, however, that the population does not trust vaccines more today than before the pandemic. In fact, the degree of confidence in this form of disease prevention has fallen, according to the study. Which, according to the UN agency for children, has contributed, together with the factors that Gavi points out, to the fall in immunization levels. Kyrgyzstan is an example of this. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis has received an increasing number of reports of rejection of vaccination since 2016. After the outbreak of the pandemic, this problem worsened. In 2021, they registered more than 10,000 refusals. In addition, the number of babies in the country who received a third dose against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DPT3), fell in 2020 to 87%, compared to 95% in 2019 and 94% in 2018.

“I read on the internet that vaccines could cause cerebral palsy and autism,” says Meerim Omurkanova, the mother of little Aila, in Kyrgyzstan, in a testimony collected by Unicef. Although her daughter was first vaccinated shortly after birth, the woman hesitated when it came time for follow-up shots. “And because of that, at first I didn’t want to.” The disinformation – completely denied – ended up falling apart under the influence of a much more respected source: Mirlan Dezhyusubekov, the imam of the mosque in the village of Kaiyrma, where Omurkanova and her family live. “We need to understand why a family refuses, and find an individual approach,” Dezhyusubekov reasons. “I tell the families that I got vaccinated, as did my children, and that we have all been fine.” UNICEF and Gavi have been supporting these efforts to improve trust.

