The pivot of the cracks scheme, former military policeman Fabrício Queiroz, a friend and former trusted man of the Bolsonaro family, called on supporters to participate this Sunday, the 24th, in the PL national convention, which officializes President Jair Bolsonaro as a candidate for the presidential election. re-election.

On social media, Queiroz published a call for concentration in the surroundings of Maracanãzinho, at 10 am. The chosen spot is the Bellini Statue, a tribute to the former player and captain of the Brazilian team in the 1958 World Cup victory, and a traditional meeting place for Flamengo fans, before games at Maracanã.

“Urgent summons. We need patriots to attend the big event,” wrote Fabrício Queiroz, who, according to the Public Ministry, operated the scheme for embezzling public funds in the office of the state deputy of Flávio Bolsonaro, now a senator for the PL in Rio and coordinator of his father’s campaign. The former military police officer was arrested during the investigations.

The investigations and accusations against them for embezzlement, money laundering, embezzlement and criminal organization were annulled in higher courts. Flávio denied wrongdoing, while Queiroz stated that there was an agreement to receive part of the salary of cabinet employees back, without the boss’s consent. The MP from Rio wants to resume the case.

Queiroz intends to run for the election of state deputy in Rio, affiliated with the PTB. He has been demanding public statements on his behalf from the presidential clan and has already challenged the president and his sons to say they do not support him.

Such as Estadão Column showed, another decades-long ally of the president, Waldir Ferraz, known as Jacaré, threatens to skip the convention. According to him, the mega-event will only serve for people to “suck up” the president.