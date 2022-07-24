According to the Iranian authorities, there are no reports of serious damage or casualties from the earthquakes. Nevertheless, it has been decided to send rescue teams to the affected area in advance. A 6.1 quake was also recently registered in Hormozgan, leaving five dead and 49 injured. The epicenters of Saturday’s were 50 and 70 kilometers northeast of the port city of Bandar Lengeh on the Persian Gulf.
The province of Fars, also in southern Iran, was hit by flooding on Saturday, caused by heavy rainfall. At least 22 people have been killed and at least one person is still missing. So far 55 people have been rescued. The governor of the province has declared Sunday a day of mourning, state media report.
#South #Iran #ravaged #earthquakes #floods
Leave a Reply