At the event “Seeds for a sustainable future”, organized by the BBVA Microfinance Foundation, cocoa and its producers in Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Panama emerged as protagonists in a story of development, inclusion and sustainability.

Queen Letizia presided over the event and spoke about the impact of the work of the BBVA Microfinance Foundation. “Three million people in vulnerable situations, who progress and are able to train and that their sons and daughters have the opportunity to study thanks to microcredits from the BBVA Microfinance Foundation.”

In this context, the stories of cocoa farmers made it clear how this crop can transform lives and communities. Marlon Ferreira, a 29-year-old Colombian, explained that cocoa has replaced illicit crops in his region, helping to build a more stable future. “My mother always said that chocolate was more than a sweet, it was an opportunity. Many farmers have left coca leaf plantations behind to grow what we call the ‘fruit of peace,'” said the young producer.

From Panama, Constantino Blandford, a member of the Ngäbe Buglé ethnic group, shared his experience as an organic cocoa producer: “Cacao is more than a crop: it is a way of life that has been transmitted from parents to children. We use ancestral techniques that not only guarantee a quality product, but also contribute to preserving biodiversity and protecting the environment.”

For her part, Ana Rodríguez, Dominican and leader of the Las Productivas cooperative, narrated how cocoa became a tool of resilience after Hurricane George in 1998: “We came together to survive, but over the years we realized that we could do much more. Now we produce chocolates and cocoa jams, and we work so that more young women can participate in the industry.”

Cocoa generates direct employment for more than 200,000 people in Latin Americapromotes the educational progress of cocoa families and empowers women. In the Dominican Republic, a leader in the export of organic cocoa with 60% of the world share, MSMEs have proven to be an essential engine of economic and social development.

The general director of the BBVA Microfinance Foundation, Javier M. Flores, highlighted that Small businesses are “a seed for economic and social change.”because when small businesses prosper, so do their environments and, with them, society as a whole.” For his part, Carlos Torres Vila, president of BBVA, addressed the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, such as access to financing, the digital divide and climate change, underlining the importance of support: “We are inspired by their will, their determination to reach further and his example of sacrifice and strength.”

The event featured the participation of the renowned Catalan pastry chef Jordi Rocawho announced an upcoming visit to the Constantino Blandford plantation in Panama: “Cacao not only has an extraordinary flavor; It is a living story that connects entire communities to the world.”

The day made it clear that cocoa is much more than an ingredient: it is a symbol of transformation, resilience and hope for thousands of families in Latin America.