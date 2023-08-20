Before the pitch also ruled in favor of the Spanish heroines, in terms of protocol Spain also beat England, in this case by a landslide, before, during and after the unforgettable duel at the Accor stadium in Sydney, home of the great final of the women’s World Cup conquered by La Roja in an unprecedented feat.

Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía were great protagonists of the Spanish party and enjoyed themselves as if they were just another player. They caught the spotlight from their presence in the presidential box to their staging on the champions’ podium, where they even bounced and the Queen raised the universal champions trophy. They hugged all the internationals and the technical staff one by one, together with the president of FIFA, Ganni Infantino, and the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales.

Letizia and Sofía, who did not leave their Spanish flag for a moment, wanted to travel to the Australian city that hosted the 2000 Olympic Games to cheer on the Spanish team as it deserved and experience a unique, unforgettable moment ‘in situ’. On the other hand, the English soccer players did not have the presence of any member of the British royal family, since the Prince of Wales broke the custom of supporting his athletes in top competitions.

The Queen, dressed in a red jacket, and the Infanta Sofía, with an equally red scarf, spoke before the start of the historic event for Spanish women’s football. “It is a joy and it is exciting to be here to encourage and accompany the players,” Letizia said on TVE. “On our side is our ability to overcome obstacles, work, effort, the desire to win and I hope luck is with us, but regardless of the result, they are already champions,” she anticipated. For her part, the Infanta Sofía, a great fan and also a soccer player, commented: “I am waiting for the game to start and, above all, go to the locker room afterwards to congratulate them no matter what.” And what happened was that they bathed in gold.

While Queen Letizia and her daughter Sofía decided to embark on a trip of more than 24 hours that took them from Madrid to Sydney on Friday, the Prince of Wales just published a video on social networks in which he appeared with his daughter, Princess Charlotte, wishing England luck in the World Cup final against Spain and, at the same time, apologizing for not going to the match.

«Leonas, I want to send you good luck for the final. We’re so sorry we can’t be there in person, but we’re so proud of all you’ve accomplished and the millions of people you’ve inspired here and around the world, so get out there and enjoy,” Prince William said. the watchful eye of his daughter who, with a ball in her hand, commented: “Good luck, lionesses.”

The Prince of Wales alleged agenda reasons for not being in Sydney this Sunday, but the British media did not stop lashing out at him because they do not understand justifications. They insisted that, in any case, Princess Catherine or the Dukes of Edinburgh could have moved to the antipodes. It should be remembered that Guillermo and Catalina were at Wembley last summer when England became European champions against Germany and throughout this tournament they have sent various messages of support to the English.

unusual expectation



Queen Letizia and her youngest daughter traveled to Australia last Friday, accompanied by the acting Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta. After technical stops in Abu Dhabi and Singapore, the official plane landed in Sydney on Saturday night (local time). This Sunday, after attending the match, the Queen and her daughter plan to travel back to Madrid.

Maximum emotion in Sydney and unusual expectation in Spain before a women’s soccer match. An enthusiasm comparable to the one that an entire country wasted in 2010, when La Roja achieved with that goal by Iniesta in extra time the first star of the world champion for the men’s team, led by Vicente del Bosque.

Giant screens were put up in numerous Spanish towns to follow the match, such as in Madrid, where hundreds of people enjoyed the final at the Wizink Center sports center and in the surrounding bars. Already from the early hours of this Sunday, many of the 6,000 spectators who got seats to follow the match from inside the venue crowded at its doors.

Dressed in Spanish flags and national team shirts, they populated the wide square in front of the Wizink chanting shouts of “Go for them, oé!” and “I am Spanish, Spanish, Spanish!” Countless people waited their turn patiently on the hot Madrid morning in August to try to get a prize by shooting at some goals set up by a company sponsoring the national team.

The Spanish fans were hopeful, but all were wary of the strength of England, current European champions and Spain’s executioner in the last Euro Cup. The euphoria was unleashed when Olga Carmona scored the goal in the first half that was decisive in the end. And the revelry did not stop even when Jenni Hermoso missed the penalty, saved by the English goalkeeper, which would have made it 2-0 and avoided suffering during the more than 13 minute discount. It was worth it!