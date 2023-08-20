Home page World

Marking boards for securing evidence at the crime scene in Wittlich. © Harald Tittel/dpa

A festival in Wittlich is overshadowed by the violent death of a young man. The mayor speaks of “great concern” in the place. Two suspects were arrested hours after the crime.

Wittlich/Trier – A 28-year-old man was killed in an argument at a fair in Wittlich in Rhineland-Palatinate. The victim suffered a fatal stab wound on Saturday night, according to the police in Trier. The suspicion against two arrested men had been confirmed, it said on Sunday. The 25 and 26-year-old men are US military personnel, police said. The public prosecutor’s office in Trier is therefore handing over the case to the US law enforcement authorities – in accordance with the NATO troop statute.

“For this reason, the Office of Special Investigations (OSI), the investigative authority of the US Airbase Spangdahlem, was involved in the further investigations at an early stage and will take over from today,” it said. The handover to the US authorities has already taken place.

In fact, it was at the Säubrenner fair that had been running since Friday. According to investigations, two men left the crime scene in downtown Wittlich shortly after the crime. One of the two had a bleeding injury in the face.

The officers were on site to secure evidence. “Investigations are in full swing,” said a police spokesman. “We will gradually search the fixed area that is relevant to our investigations.” This is now “a huge crime scene” for the police. The arrests then took place on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Mayor: “great concern”

Mayor Joachim Rodenkirch spoke of “great dismay at this terrible act” in Wittlich. “There has never been anything like this here. We live in a time when we ask ourselves whether anything is possible. But you don’t expect something like that,” he told the German Press Agency. The victim was a “popular young man”. “It happened right on our doorstep. You can only begin to measure the pain of the family.” The man’s father called for prudence.

It was right to cancel the parade. “You can’t move where a person was killed a few hours before. That would not have fitted with my moral concepts,” said Rodenkirch. But it was also right to let the fair continue otherwise. Whether a joint mourning event will take place is still unclear. “The family has to get together first before you overwhelm them with activities. There is so much suffering and pain. Then the right framework will be found.”

The incident overshadowed the traditional Säubrenner fair, which also attracts national visitors. Up to 100,000 people were expected by the end of this Monday. Wittlich, with almost 20,000 inhabitants, is in the district of Bernkastel-Wittlich. dpa