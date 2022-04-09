Multicolored. The best thing about Ancelotti’s Madrid is that he knows how to adapt to each context like a chameleon. Also on a chromatic level. In Vigo he defeated the Celestes, in London the Blues and at the Bernabéu the Azulones. A tonality that we are good at. But it is convenient to consummate the task next Tuesday. Zero trust. Chelsea, current European champion, showed their pride against Southampton and endorsed an imperial set away from home (0-6). We are warned. Do not forget that Juventus almost lifted us a 0-3 in Turin (remember Cristiano’s memorable Chilean?), that Bayern almost reversed a 1-2 at the Allianz Arena in Munich and that Ajax turned us around (1-4 ) after losing to the whites in Amsterdam (1-2). This Tuesday we have to play as if the team were forced to win to go to the semifinals. Only with that mentality will we avoid unexpected trauma. That is why Courtois, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo, Vinicius, Nacho, Casemiro, Valverde and company stayed at the end of the game to walk around the Bernabéu ring to ask for their encouragement for the great Champions League night to come. A pass to the semi-finals, however routine that achievement may be in Madrid culture, is a lot.

The league. The game against Getafe was so bland that that’s why I quickly went for the European Cup sirloin. But I don’t forget that the calm victory against the reactivated troops of Quique Sánchez Flores gives Ancelotti’s team 85% of this League. 35 is already warming up in the microwave. In the absence of seven games to play, it is enough for Madrid to win 13 points to sing the famous alirón. And watch out, that is if we assume that Barcelona wins the 24 points that remain to be played, which is a lot to assume. In fact, tonight Levante can end the few league illusions that Xavineta has left.

Vin’s magic. Before a Getafe locked in its shell, Madrid opted for consistency and quality. And that Carletto intelligently reserved for his two starting full-backs (Carvajal and Mendy with headgear) and the two brains of his Engine Room: Modric and Kroos. With Casemiro, who is out there, Valverde and Camavinga, the game was incisive, fluid and fresh, typical of the youth of the Uruguayan Halcón and the 19-year-old French Colt. Fresh air, with a huge Lucas Vázquez in his role as guard winger. To get out of the tedious 0-0 only some magic was missing. And Vinicius has tons of it. He took a pass with the outside, Modric style, which Casemiro translated into a goal with a magnificent header. First goal from ’14’, which in this way made the Brazilian connection shine. Samba and happiness in a leader who took the field with five of Pelé’s countrymen: Militao, Marcelo, Case, Rodrygo and Vini.

Captain. My love, my respect, my admiration and my absolute support for our captain Marcelo. Every game he plays is a tribute to the best ‘3’ in the history of the club, second only to Roberto Carlos (don’t let my admired Camacho and Gordillo get mad at me). Marcelo played very well in attack, with that wonderful left foot that we will miss a lot when he leaves us. The photo of him with his son, with the young champions of the Promises League, was a tribute to the career of an unrepeatable footballer. Bale, take note. They whistle you (normal) and others are applauded (normal too).

Happy hobby. The triumph goes to the Rondilla supporters clubs from Valladolid, ‘Veteranos VLC’ (Valencia), the ‘Mini Bernabéu’ supporters club from Tenerife, Vladimir from the Uros Blancos supporters club (Belarus), Antonio Lucena and my friend Julio Zapata, from the same land as our Carlos Alcaraz, another Murcian who loves Madrid above anything else. This is getting pretty. Madridismo smiles.