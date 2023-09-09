King Carlos III recorded a message and released one of his favorite photographs of Isabel II to commemorate the first anniversary of his mother’s death.

In the message, the king said he remembered the late queen’s “devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.”

The photograph chosen by the king shows a young queen, then aged 42, in an official portrait from 1968.

Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on September 8 last year.

The passing came just months after his Platinum Jubilee celebrations that marked his 70 years on the throne.

In his brief tribute, which was released on Friday, the King thanked the nation for the “love and support” shown to him and Queen Camilla during his first year as monarch.

“As we commemorate the first anniversary of His late Majesty’s death and my accession to the throne, We remember with great affection his long life, his devoted service and all he meant to so many of us.“said King Charles III.

“I am also deeply grateful for the love and support shown to my wife and me this year as we do everything we can to be of service to all of you.”

The written message accompanying the audio recording is signed by Charles R.

The formal color photograph was taken by Cecil Beaton on October 16, 1968 and had not been released until now.

The image shows Elizabeth II standing sideways, smiling in her garb of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the UK’s oldest chivalric order, and Grand Duchess Vladimir’s tiara, which has 15 interlocking circles of diamonds. .

The King has spent the summer at his Birkhall residence and at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

On Friday he and Queen Camilla attended a nearby church, Crathie Kirk, for private memorial prayers.

To mark the anniversary of King Charles’s accession to the throne, cannon salutes were fired at midday in Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

The Westminster Abbey bells were also rung at 12:00 GMT to mark the occasion.

Prince William and his wife Kate, who are visiting West Wales, commemorated the life of Elizabeth II with a small private service at St David’s Cathedral.

Prince Harry separately paid his own tribute to Elizabeth II, saying that she “looks down on us.”

In a speech at the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday, Prince Harry recalled that he missed the event last year when he had to fly to Balmoral after his grandmother fell ill.

In his own message, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the magnitude of Elizabeth’s service “only seems greater” a year after her death.

“His devotion to the nations of the United Kingdom and the British Commonwealth only seems deeper,” he said.

“And our gratitude for such an extraordinary lifetime of duty and dedication continues to grow.”

Sunak said he treasured memories of meeting the late Queen, in which he was impressed by her “wisdom, her incredible warmth and grace”, as well as her “sharp wit”.

“People across the UK, whether or not they were lucky enough to have met Her late Majesty, will reflect today on what she meant to them and the example she set for us all,” he added.

The leader of the Labor Party, main opposition party, Keir Starmer, said the queues to view the late queen’s coffin showed that she “He always had a special bond with his people.”

“It was a relationship built on their understanding that service to this great nation is the thread that unites sovereign and subject,” he said.

“So as we reflect again today on his legacy, let us embrace that spirit of public service as our guide to a better future.”

