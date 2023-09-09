“Russian air defenses shot down a drone in the northwest of the peninsula,” Sergei Aksyonov, head of the Crimean administration, said on Saturday.

On the other hand, a fire broke out in a Russian military unit in the city of Simferopol, the capital of Crimea, according to Russian military sources.

“An ordinary fire broke out in a military unit in Simferopol,” Oleg Krochkov, an advisor to the Russian leadership in Crimea, wrote on the Telegram application.

He pointed out that the fire had been brought under control, but a video clip of a huge black smoke column was shared on social media.

Local residents also reported hearing the sound of an explosion and gunshots, and the cause of the fire was not initially clear.

The past few months have witnessed an increase in the number of drone attacks on Russian forces in Crimea.

Since last June, Ukrainian forces have been launching a counterattack inside its territory.