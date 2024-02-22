Ajman (Al-Ittihad)

“Quatro Ajman” participates in the Vegital Future Games Championship, which is held in the Russian city of Kazan, and continues until next March 3. The team plays in the second group of the five-a-side tournament, and in its first match, it faces the Portuguese R10 team, which is led by the Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, and the winner of the round plays. The match with the qualifier from the Russian Lokomotiv and the Brazilian Tamo Junto.

The Ajman Tourism Development Department announced its sponsorship of the team in the tournament, during which it will wear the purple color. This came during the press conference held by the department and the Quattro Sports Center, in the presence of Mahmoud Al Hashemi, General Director of the Department, Abdulaziz Abdullah, Director of the Quattro Sports Center, members of the administrative and technical staff, and the participating team players. In the world championship.

The team is led by coach Karim Moghaddam, along with Salem Khalfan, the administrative director and head of the mission, in addition to 8 players, including 4 citizens, namely Saif Abdullah, Saeed Abdullah, Abdullah Mohsen Al-Ansari, and Abdulaziz Fayez, the former Al-Ain player, and 4 professionals were contracted, namely the Kuwaiti Abdulaziz Ashkanani. Who plays in the Spanish third division, and the Omani Ahmed Hamad Al-Rashidi, the Iraqi goalkeeper Ali Abdulnabi Darraji, and the Lebanese Muhammad Marhi.

It is noteworthy that the Vegital Future Games Championship is held annually in Kazan, Russia, with the participation of 16 teams from various countries of the world. It is a double tournament, between real football, which is played in the five-a-side system on grass fields, and the electronic football tournament, which is conducted via screens, with a device. “Play Station”.