Dubai Airports, the operator of the best international airport for international passenger traffic, celebrated excellence in performance within the airport community by honoring individuals from key service partners during the launch of the OneDXB Award presented by the President of Dubai Airports.

The award aims to honor distinguished employees from various entities operating at Dubai International Airport, in recognition of their efforts in providing exceptional experiences for airport guests.

The award launch ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, where five distinguished employees were honored from each of Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Customs, Dubai Police, and the Souq. Al Hurra in Dubai, for their contribution in providing distinguished service to guests.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, said: “Dubai maintains its leading position in the field of innovation and growth in the aviation sector at the global level, and today we are pleased to honor and reward the individuals who contribute to achieving this success. We celebrate the one-team spirit that distinguishes all employees.” At Dubai Airports and our strategic partners, who are making tireless efforts to provide distinguished service throughout the traveler’s journey.”

He added: “In line with the Dubai Economic Plan 2033, which aims to consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the top three tourist destinations in the world over the next decade, we will always be keen to honor distinguished individuals for contributing to achieving the goals of the plan, and consolidating Dubai’s position as one of the top three tourist destinations.” Global, making it the preferred gateway for travelers from all over the world.”

Khaled Nour, Senior Duty Manager at Dubai International Airport (DXB), received the prestigious award for Dubai Airports employees, as Nour stood out thanks to his excellence in leadership and team spirit, and his tireless keenness to improve the guest experience. Nour is known for his deep understanding of guests’ needs, which enables him to skillfully deal with challenges, make guest satisfaction his top priority, and provide customized solutions that meet their needs.

The award was also won by Sergeant Ali Balshalat, Passport Controller at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Noura Al Mazrouei, Senior Inspector at Dubai Customs, Mohammed Al Shaer, Lieutenant at Dubai Police, and Ali Attia Al Sayed, Sales Assistant at Dubai Duty Free.