Quarto Grado: previews and guests for today, January 20, 2023

This evening, Friday 20 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

The program curated by Siria Magri opens with the thriller by Alice Neri, the 32-year-old from Rami di Ravarino, in the province of Modena, found charred in the trunk of her car on 18 November last. Meanwhile, a super witness would have appeared who could give a breakthrough to the investigation. At the center of the episode, also the story of Martina Scialdone, the thirty-five year old lawyer killed by the ex Costantino Bonaiuti on the evening of last Friday 13 January in front of a restaurant in the Tuscolana area in Rome.

That evening Martina wanted to definitively end the relationship with the man. That’s why the investigators are investigating think of a premeditated murder.

Furthermore, in Quarto Grado there will be speeches by experts and guests: among these, Carmen Pugliese, Luciano Garofano, Alessandro Meluzzi, Massimo Picozzi, Carmelo Abbate, Caterina Collovati and Grazia Longo.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – Friday 20 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.