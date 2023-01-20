Chelsea seem to have no financial limits and they are moving into the transfer market like no other club has done before in the history of football. The London club closed yesterday the signing of the young Englishman who shines within PSV, Noni Madueke, a winger with conditions even to play as ‘9’ who they have signed in exchange for the not inconsiderable figure of 40 million euros .
In this way, Chelsea’s records now amount to the signing of 13 players so far this season, spending a total of 465 million euros this year, remembering that they have also signed Nkunku for 100 million and he will join in the summer. Now, the team led by Graham Potter and commanded by businessman Todd Boehly is on the hunt for reinforcement number 14, although his initial offer for Moisés Caicedo has been rejected.
From England they report that Chelsea offered around 63 million euros for the transfer of Moisés Caicedo, one of Graham Potter’s trusted men, however, this figure was rejected by the Brighton team. And it is that the team from the coast considers that the valuation of their 21-year-old jewel is at 80 million euros, for which they expect a new offer from the London team if they really want to sign in the middle of contention that is seen by the Blues as the generational replacement of Kanté.
