The world of football is still shocked by the death of 27-year-old Nacional de Montevideo defender Juan Manuel Izquierdoafter collapsing on the field during his team's 2-0 loss to São Paulo in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Izquierdo was taken off the field in an ambulance and remained hospitalized until Tuesday, when he died.

“The Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital regrets to announce the death of Juan Manuel Izquierdo, who passed away on Tuesday, August 27, at 9:38 p.m. local time, as a result of brain death following a cardiorespiratory arrest associated with arrhythmia,” the medical center’s bulletin stated.

Izquierdo had two children, one 2 years old and another who was born less than two weeks ago, something that he had proudly celebrated on his social networks.

The emotional farewell message from Selena, Juan Izquierdo’s wife

Izquierdo’s wife, Selena, posted an emotional farewell message on the footballer’s Instagram account.

“Today I had to say goodbye to my better half, the love of my life. For many, Juan Izquierdo, for me, Juanma, my best friend, my husband, the father of my children, my unconditional partner. Today a part of me dies with you. You were a great person, noble, loving, without evil. You were an angel on this earth and you will be an angel in heaven.” wrote.

“Today I have to continue for our children and find strength where there is none. I know that you fought until the end and that the only thing you longed for was to be with us. I will miss you all my life and I know that your absence will hurt at every step. You left a lot to live for, a long way to go, my Juanma,” she added.

“From today I only dream of the day we meet again and seeing that smile that fills my soul. Thank you to everyone who thought of him and supported him in one way or another. Today Juanma is watching over me and especially our babies from heaven. I will love you all my life, my warrior. This time it was time to lose,” he insisted.

Selena, while Izquierdo was fighting for his life, had already written a message asking for prayers for him. “Hi, I’m Selena, Juanma’s wife. Please pray for him, send good energy,” she wrote then.

