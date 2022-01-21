Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania filming has already finished and the actress who plays Hope Van Dyne, Evangeline Lilly, indicated that this could be the best Ant-Man movie.

In an interview with The Digital Fix, Lilly explained that it was the “hardest” movie they’d ever made because it was shot during lockdowns due to the health crisis in the city. COVID-19. However, he considers that due to the material they filmed, “might be the best yet” .

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: when will the Marvel movie come to streaming?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on July 28, 2023. Photo: Compositing/Marvel

Cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Although little is known about this new installment, it is confirmed that the following actors return to the franchise:

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang

Evangeline Lily as Hope Van Dyne

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne.

The latest inclusions that have been confirmed are those of Bill Muray (the character he will play is not yet known, but he will be a villain) and Jonathan Majors, who will play Kang, the main villain and probably connected to the Quantum Realm, related to the series. Loki from Disney Plus.

Kang will be played by Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp 3. Photo: Culture HBO/Marvel Comics

What would Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania be about?

There are no details about the plot yet, but Evangeline Lilly indicated in an interview conducted by Comicbook the following:

“It has a chance to be the best movie we’ve done so far. I think Jeff Loveness (the writer) is phenomenal, he’s one of the best writers we’ve ever had, he has incredible command. On the script page I could hear all the characters and I knew it. He had really tapped into each person’s unique personality. I think the movie is going to be really special.”