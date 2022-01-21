Mexico. Nerea Godinez, who was the girlfriend of deceased actor Octavio Ocaña, will put a tattoo on his body again in honor of him, who has been the great love of her life.

In an interview with a show program, Nerea shares that it has been done two tattoos in honor of Octavio Ocaña, who unfortunately lost his life last October in the State of Mexico.

One of the tattoos that Nerea has from Ocaña corresponds to his face, similar to the one the actor had on his body, and the other is a couple of dates, the first is Ocaña’s birth and the second is the date he lost his life.

Now Nerea has shared that the new tattoo is not ready yet, she has it in mind, but it will be under the second tattoo (the dates) between the wrist and the elbow on the inside of the arm.

The young woman lives embracing the memory of Octavio, who was 22 years old on the day of his death, and in several interviews and even on his social networks he says that he will never forget it, although in the same networks many people have said that he only wanted it out of interest.

Read more: Sofía Vergara becomes “The Black Widow” and stars in the Netflix series

Since the death of Octavio Ocaña, Nerea Godínez has not stopped showing the great love she felt and feels for the actor from Neighbors, even after his death and also on Instagram she has shared videos and images in which both appear making waste of great love that they had

Octavio tragically lost his life on October 29, 2021 in the State of Mexico, after being involved in a persecution; After crashing the truck he was in, he would have accidentally shot himself with the pistol he was carrying, authorities reported.